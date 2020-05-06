Twitter Working on a Function to Allow You Rethink Your Response in a Heated Conversation

Twitter is testing a function that will give users a moment to rethink their words when things are heated. The twitter support team sent out multiple tweets notifying users of the developments Wednesday.

Twitter exchanges between warring parties are common and sometimes make for entertainment and fodder for online trolls. Twitter will run their experiment on iOS to help you rethink and revise a reply especially if it contains harmful language.

When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

Apart from that, they are also experimenting with the placement for like, Retweet and reply icons behind a tap for replies. This experiment is taking place on iOS and on web to see how it will affect a conversation.

We’re also experimenting with placing like, Retweet, and reply icons behind a tap for replies. We’re trying this with a small group on iOS and web to see how it affects following and engaging with a convo. We'll keep you updated as the conversation experience evolves! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

They are also rearranging their conversations to make threads easier to read and follow. Some users have already started noticing the difference in their tweets. With the new style, you should be able to see which reply belongs to which tweet and from whom.

Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

The company, together with other social media platforms are continually introducing features and functions to improve privacy as well as protect users from harmful information and cyber-attacks.

Recently, Twitter and Facebook joined in efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus by stopping the spread of harmful information on both platforms. Twitter flagged and deleted misleading tweets that were misinforming the public while Facebook created a pages to give accurate information regarding the Covid-19 illness from trusted sources.

Tiktok also banned private messaging for users below 16 years in a bid to protect and ensure the safety of minors from online child abuse.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu