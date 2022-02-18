Twitter Will now Let You Pin up to Six DMs

Twitter has rolled out a new feature allowing users to pin messages in the inbox. The feature allows users to keep and access their favourite conversations easily in their DMs (Direct Messages) as they are placed on top of all other messages.

To pin a message, Twitter says the users should press and hold on the conversation. On the iOS app, you can swipe a message to the side to reveal a pin, which you can tap to transfer the conversation to a new “Pinned chats” section at the top of your DM inbox. Users can pin up to six messages to the top.

“Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.” Twitter announced through its official account.

we asked the engineers if we could pin a DM and they said NO! YOU CAN PIN SIX! — Twitter (@Twitter) February 17, 2022

Twitter already allows users to pin their favourite Tweets at the top of their profile pages. Pinned DMs will make it possible for users to keep the conversation going more easily.

The company says the feature is being rolled out to Android, iOS and web users.

