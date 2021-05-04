Twitter Users with More Than 600 Followers will Soon Be Able to Host Spaces on iOS and Android

Twitter users with 600 or more followers will soon be able to host Spaces on the app. The update, which was originally scheduled for April, will go live for both iOS and Android users. Since its launch late last year, only iOS users have been able to host Spaces.

According to Twitter, feedback collected within the period showed that users with 600 or more followers were likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience.

“Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience.” the company said in a blog post announcing the changes.

Twitter is also adding a feature that will allow users monetize on Spaces through Ticketing. Creators will be able to charge for their events and sell tickets to other twitter users at a price they desire. Twitter also stands to earn a small percentage from the ticket sales. The feature will be available to a small group of users in the coming weeks before it is officially rolled out.

Unlike Spaces’ monetizing feature, Clubhouse allows users to collect direct payments from participants, although only a small test group of people can receive payments at the moment.

Twitter is also working on allowing users to schedule their events and co-hosting. The platform already offers live captioning with plans to upgrade soon. There are plans to add functions allowing users to pause captions, scroll back and customize fonts.

