Twitter Could Soon Allow Users to Turn Video Captions On, Off

Twitter users will soon be able to turn video captions on and off. The social media company is testing a new “CC” button that will give users the ‘on’ and ‘off’ options for videos that have captions. The feature is being rolled out to a few users on iOS with plans to roll it out to Android soon.

The feature was announced through Twitter’s Support account page. The button appears at the top right-hand corner of the video attached to a tweet.

“Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android. On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC” button.”

Twitter has been working on a lot of features recently. Recently, the company officially rolled out ALT badges for images posted on the timeline, allowing users to give more context on posted images. The company also announced that it is working on the long awaited edit button, that will allow users to make corrections on their tweets.

Twitter is currently embroiled in a takeover bid by Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has offered to buy the company for Sh4.9 trillion.

