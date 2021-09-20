Twitter Users Report Multiple Outages Within Hours

Popular social networking platform, Twitter has been fluctuating for a large section of users for a few hours now. If you have been on the app, you may have noticed some problems using the platform.

The hashtag #Twitterdown is already gaining momentum as more users report problems they are facing while using the app.

A section of users said they could not post tweets, view profiles and comments. Some users also alluded that the platform has been down a couple of times in the last three hours.

According to Downdetector, 60 percent of the problems reported are affecting the website and 30 percent are affecting app users. The report also shows a problem with the server connection.

Twitter has not commented on the issue.

