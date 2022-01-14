in TECH

Twitter Users on iOS, Android Can Now Record Spaces

Twitter spaces now on Android
Android users will now be able to access Twitter spaces (Photo Courtesy)

All android and iOS users can now record Twitter Spaces, the company has announced on the platform. When creating a Space, users will have the option to record, and the recording will be available for public playback for 30 days after the Space has ended. Spaces that are being recorded will have an icon displayed at the top for users to know.

“Another update on Spaces Recording: The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended.” Twitter announced on the platform.

Read: How to Download Spaces Audio Recordings from Twitter

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter has been adding a lot of features to Spaces since its launch more than a year ago. The successful discussions feature now allows both Android and iOS users to host Spaces. The option to record was initially rolled out to a limited number of hosts in October with the company promising to open it up to everyone within a few weeks.

Currently, users cannot host a Spaces session on the Web, although they can join in to listen.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

TwitterTwitter Spaces

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mnubi Hija

Wanted Terror Suspect “Mnubi” Surrenders To Police In Nyeri
knh nurse stealing drugs

KNH Nurse Charged with Stealing Drugs Worth Sh81,000 in the Name of Coma Patient