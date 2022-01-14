Twitter Users on iOS, Android Can Now Record Spaces

All android and iOS users can now record Twitter Spaces, the company has announced on the platform. When creating a Space, users will have the option to record, and the recording will be available for public playback for 30 days after the Space has ended. Spaces that are being recorded will have an icon displayed at the top for users to know.

“Another update on Spaces Recording: The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended.” Twitter announced on the platform.

Another update on Spaces Recording: The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended. pic.twitter.com/fYzaOjQJlF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 13, 2022

Twitter has been adding a lot of features to Spaces since its launch more than a year ago. The successful discussions feature now allows both Android and iOS users to host Spaces. The option to record was initially rolled out to a limited number of hosts in October with the company promising to open it up to everyone within a few weeks.

Currently, users cannot host a Spaces session on the Web, although they can join in to listen.

