Twitter Users on Android Can Now Join and Listen On Spaces

Twitter has announced that Android users can now join Spaces- the platform’s audio chat rooms. The feature which is considered a competition to Clubhouse was launched to iOS users in January.

Although they can join and listen to Spaces, very few can launch or host their own chat rooms.

In January, Twitter said it was rolling out the feature giving priority to women and marginalized groups. Now Twitter android users can join in and listen to Spaces.

Read: Twitter Starts Testing Voice-based Chatrooms Named Spaces

Twitter’s announcement did not divulge details on when Android users will be able to host Spaces. Just like iOS users, they will only be able to join and listen in on the audio feature for now.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

Twitter has developed a number of audio-based features, including voice messages which were rolled out in India in February. The tech platform also rolled out voice tweets to select users in 2019, allowing them to record 140-second long audio-tweets.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu