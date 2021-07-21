Twitter Could Soon Allow Users to Log in Using Connected Google Accounts on Android

Twitter could soon allow users to log in by using their google accounts connected to their Android phones. This will help users easily log in to their accounts without having to enter their details on the social network. It will also help users minimize the number of passwords required to access different websites

The feature is apparently being tested by users enrolled with twitter’s beta testing program. There are plans to develop a similar function for iOS users. Users who already use their google accounts on the platform will easily be logged in without having to enter a password if the account is logged in on their android phone.

It is however not possible to link an existing account to a Google account if your email is not linked. To activate the functionality, users may be required to change the email addresses on their Twitter account.

If you try to use this method to log into Twitter with an unlinked Google account, you will be redirected to create a new account with an automatically generated handle. The feature is still in development and public beta testers are cautioned before they use it. It is still not clear when it will be rolled out, or when the iOS version will be developed.

