Twitter Users to Get Detailed Information for Rejected Verification Requests

Twitter will now offer users more context as to why their verification requests were rejected. The company said in a tweet that they had received feedback requesting more clarity on why they failed to meet the criteria.

“We’ve heard your feedback that we can be more clear on why an application didn’t get approved. Decision emails will now give more context on why requests don’t meet our criteria.” the company said in a tweet.

Twitter broke down a number of issues that users should pay attention to before making another application. The company gives a 30-day window before users can apply again after their request is rejected.

For starters, if you apply for verification through a company’s website, the organization’s account must be verified on Twitter. Your name and twitter account must also be referenced on the website.

Brands, organisations, activists and influencers applying for verification must have top tier follower ship. They should feature among the .05 per cent most followed accounts in the geographical location.

Journalists must reference the media organisation they work for on their Twitter profile and link to the official website. The media house should be notable and verified.

When applying, journalists are expected to link to their specific about page/bio on the organization’s website, or to their articles with explicit reference to them. Freelance journalists can also apply, and will be required to link three articles published in the mainstream media within the last six months.

Twitter said it would be updating its application guidelines to clarify the info required for each category. For now, the company says it is still rolling out access as it tries to keep up with the colossal amounts of verification requests.

