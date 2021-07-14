Twitter Users Can Now Change Who They Choose to Interact With

Twitter will now allow users to change who from their followers can reply to their tweets. Last year, the social network introduced a feature allowing users to choose who could reply to a tweet before publishing. The new update now allows people to go a step further, and adjust that list.

Twitter initially added the feature allowing users to select people they wanted to engage with, in a bid to promote meaningful conversations. It’s common for trolls to hop into individual tweets on the app, making the experience stressful for some.

In the past year, users have been able to start conversations and limit interaction to their preferred contacts. However, that is not always a guarantee that the conversation will go well, and now users can change their minds and add or remove contacts from their initially selected interaction list. Sometimes, the interaction with a small group of users can necessitate the addition of extra members.

The Twitter feature has gone a long way in helping against online harassment and bullying.

