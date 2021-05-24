Twitter Users Can Now Schedule Their Spaces

Twitter rolled out Spaces this year after the launch in 2020. The feature has become popular for users discussing multiple issues on the platform. Recently, the company announced that any users who have 600 or more followers can host spaces. Twitter has now introduced another feature allowing users to schedule meetings.

Users who wish to host a Spaces meeting will now be able to schedule a specific time which they can share with their followers. This way, the same followers can schedule to attend the meeting and not just chance on on-going conversations.

Twitter says that scheduling spaces was one of the most requested features on the app since launch. Its Rival, Clubhouse, already has the schedule feature. Twitter users can tap on the Scheduled Space to get a notification when the host goes live. The space host will get two reminder notifications before they go live. One notification comes 30 minutes before the scheduled time and the other comes right before the live starts. The feature will allow more users to make use of the Spaces feature in general.

Read: Twitter Users on Android Can Now Join and Listen On Spaces

Twitter is also adding a feature that will allow users monetize on Spaces through Ticketing. Creators will be able to charge for their events and sell tickets to other twitter users at a price they desire. Twitter also stands to earn a small percentage from the ticket sales. The feature will be available to a small group of users in the coming weeks before it is officially rolled out.

Unlike Spaces’ monetizing feature, Clubhouse allows users to collect direct payments from participants, although only a small test group of people can receive payments at the moment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu