Twitter Users Can Now Post Images in 4k

Twitter users can now post their images in 4K. The company announced the latest development through a tweet on the platform months after it started testing the feature.

“Time to tweet those high res pics- the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone.” the company announced officially.

The feature was available for a few users in testing, but now all tweeps can enable it by simply updating their high quality image preference in the “Data usage” settings.

In its announcement in March, Twitter said the images would appear on the timeline like they do in the tweet composer- bigger and better. This means users will not have their images cropped or adjusted but will instead post them in high resolution.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

