Twitter users can now add stickers to their fleets. The company announced the development in a tweet, saying the stickers would be available for android and iOS users.

The stickers can be accessed by tapping the smiley face icon at the bottom of the fleet screen which will reveal a collection of twitter-made animated stickers and ‘twemoji’. If you want more variations, you can use the search bar on the fleets screen which will display GIFs from Tenor and Facebook’s Giphy.

Read also: Twitter Rolls Out New Disappearing Tweets Feature dubbed Fleets

The feature is not new on the social media front as it is available on Snapchat and Instagram Stories. However, it is the latest add-on on Fleets, which was released just a few months ago on Twitter. This could very well indicate that Twitter could be working on more ways to improve Fleets as it gains traction.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu