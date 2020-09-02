Twitter Unveils New “Quote Tweet” Feature

Twitter has officially rolled out the new ‘quote tweet’ feature to all its users after successfully testing it last week.If you have been on Twitter, at the bottom of your tweet you will see the number of retweets, the number of quoted tweets and number of likes. If you click on the “Quote tweet”, you will see the people who have retweeted your tweet with a comment.

Previously, users could only search for quoted tweets by entering the tweet URL on twitter’s search box, but with a dedicated button right under your tweet, you can conveniently follow the conversation regarding your tweet.

“Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find,” the social media network said on its platform. “Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they’ve joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap “Quote Tweets” to see them all in one place.”

Twitter has been making small significant changes on the platform within the last few months.

Read: Twitter to Label Confusing or Misleading Tweets

Recently, the company also unveiled its new reply feature. Apart from selecting who can reply to your tweets, they are also well arranged with specific replies attached to the tweets.

Twitter said that this was all part of giving its users more control of their conversations on the platform. You can choose who to converse with and easily follow replies on your conversations as well as see the comments attached to your retweeted tweets.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu