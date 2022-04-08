Twitter to Allow Users Unmention Their Usernames in Tagged Tweets

Twitter has announced that it is testing a new tool that allows users to remove the @username mention from a discussion. The mention highlights and notifies the user when their username is mentioned in a tag or a post.

“How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”? We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now.” the company said through its Twitter Safety page.

Twitter says this will help users take more control of their experience by choosing what conversations they want to be in.

The tool allows users to leave a tagged discussion by clicking on the menu that pops out of the corner of a tweet. Notifications are also stopped once you leave a conversation.

The feature is currently being rolled out for web version.

