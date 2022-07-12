Twitter Rolls Out ‘Unmention’ Feature Allowing Users to Leave Conversations

Twitter has rolled out an ‘unmention’ feature allowing users to remove themselves from conversations. The feature has been rolled out after a successful test in April this year.

“Sometimes you want to see yourself out,” the social media giant said in a tweet. “Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices.”

Sometimes you want to see yourself out. Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElX — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 11, 2022

To remove your tag from a conversation, simply click on the three-dot menu next to a tweet and select the ‘get you out of this conversation’ option. This will untag your name from the tweet, and your handle will turn grey. Although it will still be visible to others, the grey indicates that you have left the conversation and cannot be tagged back. Once you have been untagged, you willno longer get notifications regarding the tweet.

When twitter announced the feature in 2021, the company said it wanted to help users control unwanted attention and give them control over their experience on the platform.

