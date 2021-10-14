Twitter to Start Testing Ads Within Conversations

Twitter has announced that it is testing inserting ads into conversations.

According to the company’s revenue product lead Bruce Falck, ads will be placed right under the first, thirdnor eighth reply under a tweet.

“We’ll test different frequencies, layouts, contextually relevant ads, different insertion points, etc. And we’ll examine our learnings and figure out if it’s something we want to make permanent,” Falck said.

“We’re excited about trying this out for our advertisers and we’re eager to explore how it could open the door for additional opportunities to reward Tweet authors and creators. More to come.” he said.

The company is set to commence the trial with a new format that will be rolled out to a handful of users in the first few months.

“Twitter sees a big opportunity to build an ad offering that creates value and aligns incentives for creators and advertisers.” Falck added.

The test which will determine how the ads in conversation affect Twitter usage will be tested with users of iOS devices.

