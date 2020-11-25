Twitter to Relaunch Verification System In Jan 2021 Following Policy Update

Twitter will unveil its new verification guidelines policy on December 17 with a relaunch slotted for January 2021. This follows reports in June that the company was working on a new verification system for the little blue badge.

Twitter announced through a blog post that the new system would be rolled out early next year. They also invited feedback for the draft proposal which lists government officials, companies, brands, NGOs, News Media accounts, entertainment, sports, activists, Organizers and other influential individuals as eligible users for the verification badge.

The proposal also says that the accounts must meet specific guidelines before verification. Twitter also included instances where users could lose the verification badge. These include making changes to the display name or giving a misleading bio on your true identity.

Accounts that also violate the platform’s terms of service repeatedly can also lose their verification badges.

Twitter also hinted at newer account categories and labels come next year.

“But the blue verified badge isn’t the only way we are planning to distinguish accounts on Twitter. Heading into 2021, we’re committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves through their profiles, such as new account types and labels,” Twitter’s blog post read.

“We’ll share more in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning of what we have planned for 2021.”

Twitter is carrying out a survey on the policy and you can participate before December 8th. You can also tweet your views on the same using the hashtag #VerificationFeedback

