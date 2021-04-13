Twitter to Launch Presence in Africa With Offices in Ghana

Twitter Inc. is planning to open its first African office in Ghana. The company announced through its blog that it is building its first development team in Africa.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana.” The blog post read.

“To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent.”

The social media network also said it is seeking to recruit a team of product, design, engineering, marketing and communications personnel.

Twitter further revealed that they had chose Ghana as the country “is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.”

Twitter’s entry to Africa comes after Facebook announced plans to expand its presence on the continent. The social media giant announced in 2020 that it was setting up its second offices in Nigeria to be opened by July this year. Facebook opened its first African offices in 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa

