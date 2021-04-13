in TECH

Twitter to Launch Presence in Africa With Offices in Ghana

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey [Photo/Courtesy]

Twitter Inc. is planning to open its first African office in Ghana. The company announced through its blog that it is building its first development team in Africa.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana.” The blog post read.

“To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent.”

Read: Twitter Rolls Out Voice Messaging in India

The social media network also said it is seeking to recruit a team of product, design, engineering, marketing and communications personnel.

Twitter further revealed that they had chose Ghana as the country “is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.”

Twitter’s entry to Africa comes after Facebook announced plans to expand its presence on the continent. The social media giant announced in 2020 that it was setting up its second offices in Nigeria to be opened by July this year. Facebook opened its first African offices in 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AfricaGhanaTwitter

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

waititu

Waititu Fighting To Keep Luxury Vehicles Seized Over Sh10 Million Loan
housing levy, ps housing

National Land Commission On the Spot Over Sh135 Million Land In Murang’a