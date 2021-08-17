Twitter to Fix Latest Design, Font Following Negative Feedback

Barely a week after unveiling a redesigned user interface Twitter is making changes after receiving complaints from a section of users.

As reported by Kahawatungu, the social media network redesigned its platform to include high contrast colours, and unveiled a brand new chirp font.

Twitter told followers that although the design “might feel weird at first”, it would have an overall enhancement on content consumption while clearing visual clutter.

Barely a week later, a section of users, especially those with accessibility needs, have reported that the redesign is confusing, uncomfortably bright and hard to read.

Some of the tweets from a section of the users said:

"It's smaller and denser now, which means I need to strain my eyes more to read," one user wrote. Another said: "It is just impossible to read if one has a visual and/or processing impairment." Twitter has responded to the statements, saying it is working on changing some aspects of the redesign. "We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities." the company tweeted. "We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix." Twitter said the next day. Asked whether they could give an option for users to select their preferred font, Twitter said it was sifting through feedback on the redesign and would give more responses soon.