Twitter Rolls Out Ticketed Spaces Feature Allowing Hosts to Monetize

Twitter has started rolling out Ticketed spaces, allowing hosts to monetize content on the site. The feature will allow Spaces’ hosts to sell tickets to interested audience.

“We want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. today, some Hosts will be able create Ticketed Spaces!,” Twitter said.

The social media network first announced in June that it was working on the Ticketed Spaces feature to allow hosts make some money from the experiences they create through their discussions on the platform.

“Hosts are working hard to create unique & exclusive live audio experiences (and we learned it’s not easy!) with Ticketed Spaces, you will have the flexibility in setting the ticket price for your audience (or not),” a tweet from the Twitter Spaces handle read.

Hosts can start ticketed Spaces discussions on various topics including workshops, conversations, or meet-and-greets.

Twitter had said that it would take 3 percent of the creators’ earnings from the sale of the tickets

Spaces was first launched in November 2020, and rolled out to iOS users before it was rolled out to Android users globally in March 2021.

Hosts who wish to use Ticketed Spaces must be over 18, have at least 1,000 followers and must have hosted at least three spaces within the last 30 days.

Ticketed Spaces is being rolled out to iOS users first and to Android users in the coming days.

