Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over Rival App, Threads

Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta following the successful launch of Meta’s new Twitter rival, Threads.

In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, a lawyer acting on behalf of Twitter claimed that by recruiting former Twitter employees, the firm had violated trade secret laws.

Twitter owner Elon Musk through his outside counsel, Alex Spiro, alleged that Meta had engaged in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

The billionaire on his part said: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

Spiro further alleges that Meta “deliberately” employed former Twitter workers who “have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices” and employed them to work on Threads.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights,” Spiro continued, “and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” he said.

But according to Meta, “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg reported that 30 million users signed up for Threads on its first day.

The app was one of the top free app on the iOS App Store as of Thursday afternoon.

