Twitter Testing “Undo” Tweet Feature with Subscription Service

Twitter is testing an “undo” tweet feature on its tweets. The social network may never develop an “edit” button, but the “Undo” feature comes close.

The “Undo” feature was spotted by Jane Wong under the subscription service that Twitter is planning to launch soon. That means “undo” tweet might be among the paid features available for subscribers. Nevertheless, Wong’s screenshot showed “Undo” listed under feature settings. It shows up the moment a tweet is posted.

Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet” https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH pic.twitter.com/Ct16Gk2RL1 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2021

Normally, when you post a tweet, you get a pop up at the bottom showing “Your tweet was sent” Below that, users will now see the “undo” timer which allows the user to click on it and undo their tweet.

Twitter confirmed to CNET that the feature is in testing but did not reveal whether it will be exclusive to the subscription service.

Twitter announced plans to start charging for its services including “Super follows” which is expected to launch this year. Super follows will allow Twitter users to charge their followers for access to exclusive content.

