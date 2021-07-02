Twitter Testing Tiered Label Design for Misleading tweets

Twitter has announced that it is testing different levels of flagging misinformation on the app.

Last year, the social media network said that it was working on developing the different kinds of labels. Twitter would then apply an action based on the label. This include warning users that the informationis not fact-checked, labeling the info as false or removal of the tweet.

Twitter has now started testing three different labels. App researcher Jane Wong spotted and shared the three tiered labels: Get the latest”, “Stay Informed” and “Misleading” depending on the information of the tweet.

Read: Tech Giants Join in Efforts to Tackle Covid-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Twitter later confirmed the same, saying it will test the labels publicly, albeit with a small number of users.

“Last year, we started using labels to let you know when a Tweet may include misleading information. For some of you on web, we’ll be testing a new label design with more context to help you better understand why a Tweet may be misleading.” Twitter shared.

Last year, we started using labels to let you know when a Tweet may include misleading information. For some of you on web, we’ll be testing a new label design with more context to help you better understand why a Tweet may be misleading. https://t.co/p1KONJz5Vo pic.twitter.com/m55f4RlMDg — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

Wong experimented with the labels. Here is her demonstration for clarity

Twitter said that it uses internal systems to identify potentially misleading information on the app. The company last year took a hard stance against misinformation amid the Covid-19 pandemic and in the run-up to the US elections that saw President Joe Biden elected.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu