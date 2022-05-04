Twitter Testing Small Audience of Close Contacts dubbed Circle

Twitter has announced that it is testing a new feature that will enable users to tweet to a specific group of users. The company said that the feature dubbed Twitter Circle will allow users to pick up to 150 people to join the circle.

Users will then be able to tweet to the circle members whenever they wish. While drafting a tweet, they will be able to select an audience from the options. The current option is set by default to ‘everyone’

Circle is similar to Instagram’s close friends option, which allows users to post content for a few users.

Early this year, Twitter announced the development of ‘communities’, an almost similar feature given the way it allows limited users.

However, the company says that ‘Communities’ are different as they are centered more around discussions and people who have the same interests, while Circle simply allows users to send out their standard tweets to specific users.

Twitter Circle will grant users the kind of privacy enjoyed by users who have locked accounts. Their posts will not be visible to the public, and the retweet button will be disabled.

However, screenshots can still be taken, so it might be wise to be cautious about the information shared.

Users will be allowed to create only one Circle. Members will not be able to leave a circle unless removed by the admin. They will however be able to mute it. The circle members will not be able to know each other. Only the user will be in discretion about who he adds to the circle.

The feature is currently being tested by users on iOS, Android and web.

