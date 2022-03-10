Twitter testing prominent image descriptions

Twitter is working on a new feature that will make it easier for users to add alt text descriptions to their images on the platform. The new accessibility feature will make the descriptions more useful and prominent for all users.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback about how to improve the image description (or alt text) experience on Twitter. Today we’re launching 2 features; the public ALT badge and exposed image descriptions.”

Twitter says the features will be tested by about 3 percent of Twitter users on Android, iOS and Web.

Images with a description will have an ‘alt’ badge which upon clicking, will display the description attached to it.

“To view an image description, select the ALT badge and the description will open. Close it by selecting the Dismiss button, escape key, or clicking/tapping any spot outside the box,” Twitter said.

Read: Facebook Reportedly Offering Money to TikTok Influencers in Anticipation of Reels Launch

Normally, most people work on their images outside of Twitter and only post them with the alt descriptions already displayed. If the test is successful, the feature could prove useful to users who share a lot of images such as Media houses.

Twitter says the test will run for about a month with a global rollout slated to begin in April.

We’ve gotten a lot of feedback about how to improve the image description (or alt text) experience on Twitter. Today, we’re launching 2 features to 3% of Twitter across Android, iOS, and Web: the public ALT badge and exposed image descriptions. 🧵 (1 of 6) pic.twitter.com/HCYzIYEdal — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) March 9, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...