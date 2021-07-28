Twitter Testing Feature to Alert Users When Accounts are Suspended

Twitter is testing a feature that will alert users when their accounts have been suspended and blocked. The notice will also alert users when their accounts are put in read-only mode for violating the company’s policies. The social media app announced the new feature, saying the notices would appear as a banner at the top of the Twitter feed.

The development of the feature comes amid claims by users that they only find out about their accounts being blocked, suspended, or in read-only mode after trying to tweet or follow new accounts unsuccessfully.

“Knowing where your account stands is important. We’re testing a new way of letting you know — right when you log in. If your account is locked or suspended, some of you will start seeing a banner making that clear.” The company tweeted.

Twitter has now initiated the test with a small percentage of users on Android, iOS and web, a spokesperson said.

The company also offers guidance on what actions users can take depending on the status of their account. If your account has been locked or suspended, Twitter allows users to submit an appeal. In most cases, Twitter says in one notice, most accounts will be given back full access within a week.

