Twitter Testing Communities, a Feature Similar to Facebook Groups

Twitter has announced the development of Communities, a new feature that will allow users to publicly tweet in a group about specific topics. The feature is being rolled out for testing and will allow users on the platform to find topics they are more interested in. Twitter currently allows users to follow specific topics, but the communities will offer more intimate conversations with better moderation.

The feature mimics Facebook’s Groups, which allow like-minded individuals to come together in a public or private space. The Groups are created based on various topics such as cooking, fashion etc. Some popular groups in Kenya include Lets Cook Kenyan Meals, Glam My Home, Buyer Beware among others.

Twitter said its communities will be set to public during the test period. There is no confirmation as to whether the company will give users and option to make them private later.

The communities will have moderators who will be approved by Twitter. They will set the rules for the group and can invite other users to join in on the conversation. Invitations will be done through direct messaging to specific users.

Twitter said some of the topics to be discussed in communities include skin care, dogs, and astrology among others.

The communities feature has been rolled out for testing with a small group of users. Only users in the US can create the group chats, but invitations can be sent out to global users. Currently, iOS users can access the communities by accessing the tab at the bottom of the app or on the sidebar on twitter.com. Android users are currently limited to reading tweets from the communities, but the company says they will soon be able to do more.

