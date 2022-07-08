Twitter Testing Feature that Allows Users to Co-author Tweets

Twitter has started testing a new co-tweets feature that allows users to collaborate on one tweet. The feature allows two user accounts to co-create and be tagged in a single tweet. The feature is currently being tested with a number of users after Twitter announced its development this year.

“We’re continuing to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter,” explains Twitter spokesperson Joseph J. Nuñez in a statement to The Verge.

“We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.”

To collaborate, a user can invite another account so long as the account is public and they follow each other. The tweet will be published once it has been accepted, and they will be listed as co-authors and the tweet will be shared with their followers. Both profile displays from the accounts will be shown on the top left of the post.

To draft a co-tweet, users can finalize their tweet content on the DM. One of the authors can then launch the tweet composer, add the co-tweet icon and select the co-author from the follower list and send an invite.

“Once the messaging is ready, one author creates the CoTweet and initiates an invite to the co-author. When the co-author accepts the CoTweet invitation, the CoTweet immediately posts to each author’s profile and both of their followers’ timelines.” Twitter says.

Twitter confirmed that the feature is currently in testing for a limited period for users in Korea, Canada and the US.

