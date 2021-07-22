Twitter Testing Downvote Button for Tweet Replies on iOS

Twitter is testing a downvote button with a selection of iOS users. If you are on Reddit, you might have seen a thumbs down button that you can click to downvote. Twitter is introducing a similar concept to allow users to show what is not relevant in a conversation.

The social media app revealed the latest development in a tweet, saying the downvote button is not a ‘dislike’ button

“Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. ”

The company also explained that the downvotes will not be seen publicly. They will be visible to the tweet owner, and will not change the order of the replies.

“Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.”

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes. pic.twitter.com/hrBfrKQdcY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2021

Upvotes, or likes will remain visible as usual. According to twitter, the downvote button will help identify replies that are not relevant in the conversation. They will only apply to comments on the tweet, and not the original tweet by the author.

Twitter clarified that the feature is only being tested and is not official yet.

