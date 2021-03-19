Twitter Testing a New Way to Watch YouTube Videos Directly on the Timeline

Twitter is testing a new way for users to watch YouTube videos right on their timelines. Currently, if you click on a YouTube link attached on a tweet, you are redirected to a new tab or YouTube app.

The new feature being tested will cut the redirection, allowing you to watch the video right on your timeline after which you can continue scrolling Twitter as usual.

Twitter announced this latest development using a GIF on the app.

“Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter.”

Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/V4qzMJMEBs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 18, 2021

The test will be rolled out a handful of users in the US, Canada, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Twitter is rolling out the test for Ios users first.

“The current test on iOS will be a four-week experiment,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “We plan to take a look at the results and will scale accordingly.”

