Twitter Stories “Fleets” Launched In India As Company Embarks On Global Roll-out

Twitter’s version of stories, Fleets, has just launched in India following the official launch in Brazil. The feature is being rolled out gradually worldwide and was also released in Italy last month.

“India is important for Twitter since it is one of our largest and fastest-growing audience markets globally,” Twitter’s India managing director Manish Maheshwari said in a statement. “We are excited to bring the Fleets experiment to India and make it one of the first three countries in the world to experience this new product.”

“From the test in India, we’ll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter. It’ll also be interesting to see if it further amplifies the diversity of usage by allowing people to share what they’re thinking in a way that is light-touch and light-hearted.”

Fleets is the Twitter version of stories on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. Most Social media platforms have made the feature prominent on their networks and although Twitter has been slow to do it, it is finally rolling it out.

This can be attributed to Twitter’s prominently ephemeral text-based content that differs from Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram’s image based content. It will be interesting to see how users will put the function to use given that most tweeps are there for the conversation.

With the stories format being ubiquitous in social media apps these days, almost all companies including YuTube, Skype and Whatsapp have made attempts to add it to their functions.

