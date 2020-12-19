Twitter Starts Testing Voice-based Chatrooms Named Spaces

Twitter spaces have gone live with just a small number of users testing the company’s voice based chatrooms feature announced last month.

The company announced the test through a thread, saying that only a small group of users would be able to create spaces, although anyone could join subject to the approval of the creator.

Last month, Twitter said that women and marginalized users would be given priority in the creation of spaces. This is because they are more vulnerable to abuse and harassment whenever they try to engage other users in the normal comment sections on tweets.

The key focus on spaces is moderation as creators are given powers to control who can or cannot speak in the space with reporting and blocking features included in the initial version.

Other features being tested include the ability to share tweets in a space, emoji reactions and a “very early version” of live voice transcription.

Currently, users can only join a space on the Twitter mobile app, as the web version displays a “page not found” error.

