Twitter Spaces to Launch Globally in April

Twitter has announced plans to make its audio feature, Spaces live to all global users by April 2021. The Clubhouse copycat was first rolled out in late February to 1,000 users who fall in marginalized groups among them women.

Twitter said that women and marginalized users would be given priority in the creation of spaces because they are more vulnerable to abuse and harassment whenever they try to engage other users in the normal comment sections on tweets.

This week, Twitter announced that it was rolling out the feature to Android users allowing them to join spaces.

“We’re expanding to give more people a chance to join Spaces and listen in! Rolling out over the next few days, people with Android will now be able to join, listen, and speak in conversations over Spaces,” Twitter has said in a statement.

The company says that by April, all global users should be able to host and join audio discussions on Spaces.

Twitter announced the development of Spaces last year. The feature allows users to create private and public audio chat rooms on the platform.

The key focus on spaces is moderation as creators are given powers to control who can or cannot speak in the space. Reporting and blocking features were also included in the initial version.

The company also said that the feature is in its early days, and that they were prioritizing moderation controls. Twitter is also cautiously adding other features including the ability to record conversations in a bid to help podcasters and influencers monetize using Spaces.

