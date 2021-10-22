Twitter Spaces Now Open to All Users Irrespective of the Number of Followers

Twitter continues to make more developments on Spaces since its inception in November 2020. Initially, only user who had more than 600 followers could host Spaces. One year later, the company is rolling out Spaces to all Twitter users irrespective of the number of followers one has.

Twitter announced this on the platform, along with a refresher GIF reminding people how to host Spaces.

“the time has arrived — we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how” the company tweeted.

the time has arrived — we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Since inception, Twitter has made several developments on the feature that was a clone of audio-based app, Clubhouse. While the latter was invite-only at first, Twitter Spaces was available, allowing users to join even though they could not host.

As a result, Spaces has soared in popularity, even in Kenya where several conversations are held via the audio-feature on a daily basis. Topics range from politics, lifestyle, awareness and now even corporate bodies are using as a medium to connect with their audience.

Most recently, Twitter started piloting ticketed Spaces, allowing hosts to charge a fee for users to join their discussions. Hosts are also now able to add co-hosts and up to 10 speakers

