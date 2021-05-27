in TECH

Twitter Spaces Now Available on Desktop, Mobile Web Browsers

Twitter spaces now on Android
Android users will now be able to access Twitter spaces (Photo Courtesy)

Twitter users can now access Spaces using their desktop and mobile web browsers, enhancing accessibility of the feature. Previously, users could only access Spaces from the company’s iOS and android apps platforms.

Twitter announced this latest development via tweet, giving users a screenshot of how the Spaces would appear on the browsers. It is designed to allow users scroll through their timeline while listening to a conversation.

Read: Twitter Users Can Now Schedule Their Spaces

According to The Verge, Spaces on the web only allows users to listen but not host, meaning every Spaces meeting has to be launched on the app. However, the company says it is working on enabling it. The social network has in the past few months added new features to Spaces, enhancing its functions, as it gains more traction with users worldwide.

Recently, the app allowed users with more than 600 users to host, and also introduced ticketing as a way to monetize.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

