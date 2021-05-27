Twitter Spaces Now Available on Desktop, Mobile Web Browsers

Twitter users can now access Spaces using their desktop and mobile web browsers, enhancing accessibility of the feature. Previously, users could only access Spaces from the company’s iOS and android apps platforms.

Twitter announced this latest development via tweet, giving users a screenshot of how the Spaces would appear on the browsers. It is designed to allow users scroll through their timeline while listening to a conversation.

You can join Twitter’s Clubhouse-like Spaces rooms from a browser starting Wednesday https://t.co/ibNJaVlDyP pic.twitter.com/P1VWu261UP — The Verge (@verge) May 26, 2021

Read: Twitter Users Can Now Schedule Their Spaces

According to The Verge, Spaces on the web only allows users to listen but not host, meaning every Spaces meeting has to be launched on the app. However, the company says it is working on enabling it. The social network has in the past few months added new features to Spaces, enhancing its functions, as it gains more traction with users worldwide.

Recently, the app allowed users with more than 600 users to host, and also introduced ticketing as a way to monetize.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu