Twitter Spaces Now Allows Hosts to Pick Co-hosts

Twitter has updated Spaces to allow hosts add up to two co-hosts to help in moderation and management of the discussions.

Co-hosts will be assigned almost the same privileges as the main host. These include: speaking, inviting other members to speak, pin tweets, eject unruly listeners/speakers and more.

As opposed to the main hosts, the co-hosts will have some limitations. For instance, only the main host can designate or remove a user from being a co-host. In addition to that, only the main host can call off a discussion or end a room.

The company announced the new development through its Spaces account.

making it easier to manage your Space…introducing co-hosting! – hosts have two co-host invites they can send

– the table just got bigger: 1 host, 2 co-hosts, and 10 speakers

– co-hosts can help invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, pin Tweets and more! pic.twitter.com/s76JFbhTL2 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 5, 2021

Now that the number of hosts has increased, the number of speakers will also go up from the original limit of 10. This is because co-hosts are automatically assigned speaker roles.

Twitter is currently rolling out the update which will come in handy for discussions that particularly attract a huge audience. Twitter Spaces is one of the company’s most successful features, and we can definitely expect the company to keep developing it.

