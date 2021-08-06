in TECH

Twitter Spaces Now Allows Hosts to Pick Co-hosts

Twitter spaces now on Android
Android users will now be able to access Twitter spaces (Photo Courtesy)

Twitter has updated Spaces to allow hosts add up to two co-hosts to help in moderation and management of the discussions.

Co-hosts will be assigned almost the same privileges as the main host. These include: speaking, inviting other members to speak, pin tweets, eject unruly listeners/speakers and more.

Twitter co-hosts
Photo courtesy

As opposed to the main hosts, the co-hosts will have some limitations. For instance, only the main host can designate or remove a user from being a co-host. In addition to that, only the main host can call off a discussion or end a room.

Twitter Spaces co-hosts



Photo courtesy

Read: How to Start a Discussion on Twitter Spaces

The company announced the new development through its Spaces account.

Now that the number of hosts has increased, the number of speakers will also go up from the original limit of 10. This is because co-hosts are automatically assigned speaker roles.

Twitter is currently rolling out the update which will come in handy for discussions that particularly attract a huge audience. Twitter Spaces is one of the company’s most successful features, and we can definitely expect the company to keep developing it.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

SpacesTwitter

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fred Matiang'i

CS Matiang’i Says Efforts to Improve Welfare of Uniformed Officers in Top Gear

Covid-19 Positivity Rate hits 15.5 Percent as 1,561 New Infections Recorded