Twitter Spaces Hosts will Soon Be Able to Share Short Audio Clips

Twitter Spaces hosts will soon be able to share short clips of recorded audio sessions on their timelines. The feature is currently being tested with a handful of hosts on iOS with the clips accessible to all iOS users. The company says the feature will be rolled out to Android and web users very soon.

“Ever wish you could capture a moment from a Space? great because we’re testing clipping! certain Hosts on iOS can now clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share, everyone on iOS can see & listen to clips on the Timeline—coming to Android and web real soon,” Twitter posted on its account.

ever wish you could capture a moment from a Space? great because we’re testing clipping! certain Hosts on iOS can now clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share, everyone on iOS can see & listen to clips on the Timeline—coming to Android and web real soon pic.twitter.com/DZcV1dzGaz — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 18, 2022

According to a Twitter spokesperson who spoke to The Verge, the audio 30 second clips will be available on the platform for 30 days.

Twitter says that for now, only hosts will have the ability to clip and share the audios, but that the feature will soon be available for all users. It is not clear how the company plans to prevent malicious users from clipping audios without giving the full context.

YouTube is testing a similar feature while Spaces rival Clubhouse announced clips way back in September 2021.

