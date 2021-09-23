Twitter Working on a Solution for Disappearing Tweets

Twitter has announced that it is working on a solution to keep tweets from disappearing while users are reading them.

It is a common occurrence for the timeline to refresh suddenly while you are looking at a tweet. This happens when a user is looking at it concurrently with other users.

In the process, the tweet normally disappears and one is left scrolling through the timeline before they can find it again.

Read: Twitter Direct Messages Get New Updates

According to Twitter, this happens when the tweet in question has a lot of engagement. If you are still reading the original tweet on the timeline, and someone added a comment or the author threaded it, the app refreshes and the tweet disappears.

Twitter explains this in a tweet

Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it. Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

Twitter further explains why it happens

Read: Twitter Users to Get Detailed Information for Rejected Verification Requests

The background: a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL. Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

“We want you to be able to stop and read a Tweet without it disappearing from view.” Twitter responded to a user.

As the company says, users should expect a complete solution in about two months.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...