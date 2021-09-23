in TECH

Twitter Working on a Solution for Disappearing Tweets

Twitter has announced that it is working on a solution to keep tweets from disappearing while users are reading them.

It is a common occurrence for the timeline to refresh suddenly while you are looking at a tweet.  This happens when a user is looking at it concurrently with other users.

In the process, the tweet normally disappears and one is left scrolling through the timeline before they can find it again.

According to Twitter, this happens when the tweet in question has a lot of engagement. If you are still reading the original tweet on the timeline, and someone added a comment or the author threaded it, the app refreshes and the tweet disappears.

Twitter explains this in a tweet

Twitter further explains why it happens

“We want you to be able to stop and read a Tweet without it disappearing from view.” Twitter responded to a user.

Twitter

Written by Vanessa Murrey

