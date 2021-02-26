Twitter Safety Mode To Feature Automatic “Block” and “Mute” Options

Twitter is planning to introduce a way for users to automatically mute and block abusive accounts,the company announced during its Analyst Day presentation.

The tech giant is planning on introducing a “safety mode” feature, with the auto block and mute featuring as an option under it. If you click on it, the description says that Twitter “Automatically block accounts that appear to break the Twitter Rules, and mute accounts that might be using insults, name-calling, strong language, or hateful remarks.”

Read: Twitter to Label Confusing or Misleading Tweets

Twitter says that under safety mode,it will automatically detect accounts that “might be acting abusive or spammy” and limit their engagement their engagement with the user for seven days.

Over the years, the social media platform has introduced a number of measures with the aim of reducing abusive content. These include allowing people to hide replies and limit the number of users who can reply to particular tweets.

Twitter also says its automated tools take down 50 percent of abusive content even before users report.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu