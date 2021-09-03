Twitter Safety Mode to Crack Down on Trolls Using AI

Twitter has developed a new feature to help in the crack down of trolls who have become common on the platform. The safety mode will crack down on abusive trolls who bombard users with hateful uninvited comments and block them for seven days.

The process is completely automated, and can be enabled or disabled based on preference. It will make it easier for creators to focus on sharing posts on the platform.

The feature will assess the relationship between the tweet author and the person commenting before action is applied. Accounts followed by the author or with frequent engagement will be exempted.

“While we have made strides in giving people greater control over their safety experience on Twitter, there is always more to be done.” Twitter UK’s head of Public Policy, Katy Minshall said.

“We’re introducing Safety Mode; a feature that allows you to automatically reduce disruptive interactions on Twitter, which in turn improves the health of the public conversation.” Read: Twitter Pauses Verification Process For a Second Time This Year

Like Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, Twitter combines automated and human moderation. A report from Facts Against Hate conducted on behalf of the Finnish government rated twitter as “the worst of the tech giants” when it came to hate speech.

Twitter has in the recent past made more effort to crack down on hate speech. Just recently, the company partnered with Reuters and Associated Press to offer factual information in instances where misinformation was spreading fast.