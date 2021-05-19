Twitter Rolls Out Voice Messaging in Nigeria

Twitter has announced plans to start testing its voice messaging feature in Nigeria. The feature, which was first announced last year, is still in the “experiment” stage and is being rolled out in phases.

“Twitter is where you go to talk about what’s happening. We are constantly listening to what people who use Twitter want and testing new features to make it even easier for them to have conversations anywhere on our service, including Direct Messages (DMs),” reads a blog post from the company.

Twitter rolled out support for voice direct messages (DMs) for iOS and Android in India in February. The audio messages are now live in three countries Brazil, India, Japan and Nigeria.

“To make chatting in DMs more convenient, we are bringing voice messages to DMs. This experiment is rolling out in Nigeria. This will give people more ways to express themselves clearly and quickly, whether they’re on the move, or there’s just too much to type.”

To record a message, users will tap a small icon placed at the right hand of the message box. Voice messages can be 140 seconds in length, with an option to review a voice message before sending it. At the moment, users cannot send voice messages from the app’s web version, but audio clips can still be played on the browsers.

“Tap the stop icon when completed and people will have the option to listen to their recording before sending or deleting it. Alternatively, they can also quickly send by holding down the voice recording icon and swiping up to send immediately after they’re done talking” the blog explains.

