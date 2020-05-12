Twitter Rolls Out Tweet Scheduling Feature

Twitter has begun rolling out a tweet scheduling feature that has been in the works for a couple of months.

The feature was on demand for a long time with various social media managers using third-party components such as hootsuite and tweetdeck, which Twitter acquired for $40 million in 2011. The feature comes in handy for brands managers and corporate companies who wish to make strategic announcements and schedule certain messages for their twitter audience. It is also useful when sharing links to news articles in other websites.

The scheduling feature is accessible by clicking on the three dot icon when composing a tweet.

When you click on it, it shall give you a prompt to ‘schedule tweet’.

Using the feature, you can then specify when and at what time you would like your tweet published.

There is also a tab that lets you view all your scheduled unsent tweets.

You can access and edit the already scheduled tweets from the top right hand side of the tweet composer.

The company is rolling out the feature slowly, so some users may get it faster than others.

