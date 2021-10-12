Twitter Rolls Out Soft Block Feature to Curb Harassment

Twitter is rolling out a ‘soft block’ feature that will allow users to remove followers without actually blocking them.

The feature can be accessed through your Twitter profile by going to followers, clicking on the three dots next to a follower and then clicking the ‘Remove this follower’ option.

The follower will be removed without a notification, meaning they will not be aware that you have soft blocked them.

The difference between a soft block and normal blocking is that a follower who is soft blocked can still see your tweets and send you direct messages. However, they will not be able to see your tweets on your feed. They also have the option of following you again if they so wish.

The soft block feature is ideal for users who wish to create some space between themselves and other users. It is also simpler than the only other method where users had to manually block and unblock followers.

This is just one of a host of tools by Twitter intended to give users more control over their own experience. Last month, the company rolled out temporary autoblocking of abusive accounts in efforts to curb harassment and abuse on the platform.

