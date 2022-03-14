Twitter Testing Shops Feature to Allow Businesses List Products

Twitter is today rolling out the beta version of Shops to allow sellers to add a virtual storefront to their profiles. Users will not be able to shop directly from the shops, but will instead be able to browse through the catalogue of products and redirect to a company website in an in-app browser to complete a purchase.

Twitter shops will be displayed with a ‘View shop’ button on the top of the profile to allow companies to list up to 50 products for customers. The feature is free to use and will be useful to the vast number of businesses already advertising their products through the app.

Last year, Instagram and Facebook launched shops to allow users to purchase products directly from merchants on the platforms. Twitter recently revealed its plans to add 100 million users on the platform by making the platform more approachable and participatory.

The beta version of the Shop feature will be rolled out first to iOS users and merchants across the US. It is not clear when the company plans to roll out it out publicly.

