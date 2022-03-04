Twitter Rolls out NFT Profile Pictures for All Users

Twitter has announced the rollout of NFT profile pictures to all users on the platform. The feature was initially limited to iOS users who also had to be Twitter Blue users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

NFT (short for Non-fungible tokens) are digital items that you own. Proof of ownership is stored on a blockchain, a digital database that is publicly available.” Twitter explained in the announcement.

The company further said that the NFT profile pictures would be displayed through a special Hexagonal shape on user profiles. NFTs can be in the form of videos, posts, drawings, or images. Some people view NFTs as the future of Art collection, and interestingly, almost anything can be sold as an NFT.

In Kenya, a number of notable users including marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge already own NFTs. Kipchoge is reported to have sold two videos highlighting moments of his career for Sh4 million.

Once you own an NFT, you will have the bragging rights for ownership of the piece of digital art together with the blockchain entry attached to it. You can use it as your profile picture or post it online on your social media platform.

Buying NFTs allows you to support content creators, artists, and contacts who put up their digital content for sale. You can also resell the NFT for a higher price.

Twitter will allow users to click on a hex image to examine several features of NFTs, such as the token ID, blockchain type, and collection to which it belongs.

