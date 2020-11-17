Twitter Rolls Out New Disappearing Tweets Feature dubbed Fleets

Twitter is today rolling out fleets, a new way to share text, photos and videos on the app. Unlike the usual tweets, fleets will not appear on the timeline and will also not get any likes, retweets or mentions.

That thing you didn’t tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! ” Twitter said while announcing the new feature.

This makes it a perfect way to share spur of the moment information that you are probably not sure about having on your timeline.

“Fleets are a new, low pressure way to share text, photos, videos, and tweets,” Twitter said on Tuesday.

The fleets will not appear on Twitter’s network, on search or moment and will disappear after 24 hours.

The company is rolling out the feature globally today. To get started, your profile picture will appear on the bar across the top of your twitter timeline. Click on it to add your fleet and then post.

You can view other people’s fleets by visiting their pages and clicking on their profile picture even if you do not follow each other.

“Some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up Retweets and Likes,” Twitter said.

Fleets are accessible to anyone who chooses to check, but are not broadcasted publicly by the social media platform.

In a way, Fleets mimic stories on Instagram and Facebook which disappear in 24 hours. But unlike in both platforms, users cannot get a reaction.

