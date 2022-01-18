Twitter Rolls Out Feature Allowing Users to Flag Misleading Tweets

Twitter has started rolling out a feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets on the platform months after launching the pilot test. The social media platform aims to curb the spread of misinformation by involving Twitter users in the fight against the vice.

The pilot test was rolled out in the United States, South Korea, and Australia in August 2021. Since then, the popular social network says that flagged tweets using the feature have hit about three million.

The feature has now been rolled out to users in Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines.

Last year, Twitter launched a feature dubbed Birdwatch, which allows users to provide context by writing notes to accompany misleading tweets. The notes are launched on a different website.

The company has launched a number of initiatives to curb misinformation since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 when misinformation started spreading wide and fast.

