Twitter Rolls Out Automatic Captioning for Videos Globally

Twitter is rolling out automatic captioning for videos posted on the platform. The company announced Tuesday that the feature will be available globally for iOS, Android, and desktop users in most languages.

“Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today.” Twitter announced on the platform.

“Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device’s accessibility settings Web: use the “CC” button to turn on/off,” the company explained.

Read: Instagram Enables Twitter Card Preview for Content Posted on Twitter

According to a Twitter Spokesperson, the captions will start appearing on newly uploaded videos. Old videos on the platform that did not have captions will remain as they are. Users will also not be able to report inaccurate or bad captions for now, but the company says it is always looking for ways to improve accessibility features.

Captions are already available for voice tweets on the platform, although they came much later after the launch of the feature. Live captions are also available on Twitter Spaces.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...